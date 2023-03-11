uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $332,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

