Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Unico American Price Performance

Unico American stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Unico American has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 40.57%. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million for the quarter.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

