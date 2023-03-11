Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 25,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 969,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,674 shares of company stock worth $192,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

