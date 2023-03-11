Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading

