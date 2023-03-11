Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

