Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70-25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.95-11.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.20. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
