Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
