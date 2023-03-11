Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ulta Beauty

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.