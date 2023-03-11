UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.58

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and traded as high as $42.21. UCB shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 5,677 shares changing hands.

UCB Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

About UCB

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.