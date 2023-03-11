U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

