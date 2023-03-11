Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

