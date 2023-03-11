Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

