Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.58 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Alteryx by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alteryx by 202.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AYX stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.