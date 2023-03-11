Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 63,209 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after acquiring an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

