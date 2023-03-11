Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 10,646 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

NSC stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

