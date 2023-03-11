Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.50% of Truist Financial worth $2,599,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

