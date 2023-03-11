Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 66.6% in February

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 12,890,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Troika Media Group stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.
