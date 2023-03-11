Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 66.6% in February

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 12,890,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research note on Thursday.

Troika Media Group Trading Down 24.8 %

Shares of Troika Media Group stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

