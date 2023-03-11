Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $342.08

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.08 ($4.11) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($3.97). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.03), with a volume of 59,591 shares.

Tristel Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 341.91. The firm has a market cap of £153.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4,642.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

