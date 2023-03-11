Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.18% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

