Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.77

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.77 and traded as low as $47.32. Trend Micro shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 5,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

