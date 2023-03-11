Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) VP Aaron Berutti Sells 733 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) VP Aaron Berutti sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $17,892.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also
