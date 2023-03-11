Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) VP Aaron Berutti Sells 733 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) VP Aaron Berutti sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $17,892.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

