Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Sells 45,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,042,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
