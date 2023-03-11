Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Mark Hair Sells 1,040 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

