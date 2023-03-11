Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BP from GBX 527 ($6.34) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.93.

NYSE BP opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

