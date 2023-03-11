Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

