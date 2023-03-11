Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

