Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 11.7 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

