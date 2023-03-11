Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

IYW opened at $82.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

