Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 688,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,638,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,261,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.