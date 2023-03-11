Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

AXP stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

