Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $465,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.