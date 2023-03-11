Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $465,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Price Performance
PSA stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.