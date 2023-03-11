Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

