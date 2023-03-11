Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $717.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $713.14 and its 200 day moving average is $633.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

