Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 3.1 %

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

