TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 420.5% from the February 13th total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Shares of TA opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $85.06.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

