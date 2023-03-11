TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$12.75 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.03.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$11.65 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

