Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Down 53.7% in February

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 39,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

