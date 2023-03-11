Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1838 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $41.60 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.