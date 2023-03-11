Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as low as $15.33. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 57,185 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Toshiba Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

About Toshiba

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

