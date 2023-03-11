Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as low as $15.33. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 57,185 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
