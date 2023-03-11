TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TORM Stock Down 5.1 %

TRMD opened at $32.49 on Friday. TORM has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

