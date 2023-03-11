Toncoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.18 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and approximately $29.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00010995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00225004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.60 or 1.00009884 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26484525 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,865,619.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

