Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.87

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and traded as high as $89.57. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 84,592 shares changing hands.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

