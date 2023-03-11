Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,435 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76.
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31.
  • On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $738.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.