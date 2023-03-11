Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,435 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31.

On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $738.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

