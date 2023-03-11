Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,769,508 shares traded.

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.51.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

