Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 11346116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Tilray Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 579,754 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

