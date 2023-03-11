Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.
Tilly’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.