Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

About Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

