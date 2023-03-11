Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 149.2% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 191.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,091. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

