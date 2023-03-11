Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,803,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,452. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

