Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $216.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,026. The firm has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

