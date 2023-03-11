Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $315.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,053. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $265.07 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.78.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

