Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

SNPS traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.23. 758,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,398. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.